Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $11.22 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

