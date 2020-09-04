Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.49 EPS.

NYSE SMAR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,974,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

