Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.54–0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.5. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.64 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.54)-(0.49) EPS.

SMAR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,837,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,974,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

