Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.01 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.