Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

