Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 219,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 84,370 call options.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s
CUSHING RENAISS/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21
CUSHING RENAISS/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 575 Shares of CDK Global Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 575 Shares of CDK Global Inc
Broadcom Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup
Broadcom Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup
Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report