Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 219,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 84,370 call options.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

