CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has raised its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

Shares of SZC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $56.36.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.