Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SRV opened at $17.37 on Friday. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

