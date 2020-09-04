Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 575 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.