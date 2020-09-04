Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $415.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.28.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $352.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.59 and a 200-day moving average of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

