Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

