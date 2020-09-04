BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 18,305 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

MOS stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

