Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,904 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in FOX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

