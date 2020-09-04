Enigma Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $43.78 million and $3.05 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00674115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01138785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.