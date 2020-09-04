Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Sells $258,400.00 in Stock

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Exelon by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

