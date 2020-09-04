Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on October 2nd

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CNC opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 million and a PE ratio of 21.09. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

