Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Copart stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.