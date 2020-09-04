Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 91.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.