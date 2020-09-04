Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 158.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 380,078 shares of company stock worth $10,169,880. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

