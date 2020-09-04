Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 66 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $203.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $1,688,300.00. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

