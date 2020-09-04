Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

