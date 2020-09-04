Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $306.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.42 and its 200 day moving average is $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.83.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

