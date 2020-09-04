Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $125.52 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.