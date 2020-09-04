Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.
PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $125.52 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
