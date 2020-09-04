Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $749.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.