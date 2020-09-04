BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,919 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lear by 340.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 824,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 89.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,149,000 after purchasing an additional 405,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 620,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

