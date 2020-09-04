Blair William & Co. IL Takes $791,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

