Blair William & Co. IL Buys 450 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Grid were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in National Grid by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Grid by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.0126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

