Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $101.31 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

