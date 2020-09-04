Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,896 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,978,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 692,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.