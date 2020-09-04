Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.48–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.3 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -1.29–1.21 EPS.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

