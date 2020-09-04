Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

