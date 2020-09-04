Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.