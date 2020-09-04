California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 438 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

