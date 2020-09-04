Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.29)-($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blair William & Co. IL Takes $791,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Takes $791,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Buys 450 Shares of National Grid plc
Blair William & Co. IL Buys 450 Shares of National Grid plc
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,896 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,896 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Mongodb Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Mongodb Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
Portland General Electric Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance
Portland General Electric Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report