Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.29)-($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.00. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,571 shares of company stock worth $21,693,799. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

