Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

