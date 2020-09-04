Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after buying an additional 420,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

