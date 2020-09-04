Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

