Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,300 Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.36% of Solar Senior Capital worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,013.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.