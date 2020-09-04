Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

