Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Snap by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,007,095 shares of company stock worth $152,442,651.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

SNAP opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

