Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

