Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.