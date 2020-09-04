First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $381,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,536.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

