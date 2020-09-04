Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,641.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,542.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,391.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

