Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $959.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $959,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,536.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,768.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

