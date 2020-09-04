Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,073 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

