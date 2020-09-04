Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,899.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 287,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

