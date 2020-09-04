iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,383 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

EWC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

