Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 15.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $559,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 500,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,951,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 91,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 68,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

MSFT stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

