Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,951 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.